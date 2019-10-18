Khudobin will start between the pipes Friday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin hasn't fared particularly well in his two starts this season, allowing a combined seven goals to the Capitals and Red Wings en route to a 0-2-0 record. He'll look to get back on track against a Pittsburgh team averaging just 2.80 goals per game on home ice, though the Pens have tallied 4.00 goals per game overall.