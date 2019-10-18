Play

Khudobin will start between the pipes Friday against the Penguins in Pittsburgh, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.

Khudobin hasn't fared particularly well in his two starts this season, allowing a combined seven goals to the Capitals and Red Wings en route to a 0-2-0 record. He'll look to get back on track against a Pittsburgh team averaging just 2.80 goals per game on home ice, though the Pens have tallied 4.00 goals per game overall.

