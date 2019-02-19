Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws sixth straight start
Khudobin will start between the pipes for Tuesday's game against the visiting Predators, Sean Shapiro of The Athletic reports.
Khudobin hasn't been great filling in for the injured Ben Bishop (upper body), accumulating a 1-3-1 record to go along with a 3.10 GAA and .901 save percentage in his past five starts. The 32-year-old will likely be busy against an offense that averages 32.8 shots per game. Once Bishop is back to full health, Khudobin will return to his backup role.
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Yields three goals in loss•
Stars' Anton Khudobin: In line to face Carolina•
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Surrenders five in loss•
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws fourth start in a row•
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Declaws Panthers for second shutout•
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws road start versus Panthers•
