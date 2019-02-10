Stars' Anton Khudobin: Galchenyuk is his Kryptonite
Khudobin made 33 saves in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Saturday.
It looked like a good matchup for Khudobin, but Alex Galchenyuk of the Desert Dawgs had a big-three point game to deliver the win. Khudobin is a decent play most games. And with Ben Bishop's propensity for injury, he's one of the better backups to own.
