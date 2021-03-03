Khudobin allowed one goal on 18 shots in a 2-0 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday. The second goal was an empty-netter.

Khudobin did his part to keep the Stars in the game, but the brick wall known as Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy didn't budge. While he's faced only 34 shots in two games versus the Lightning, Khudobin has allowed six goals. He dropped to 4-6-1 with a 2.55 GAA and a .917 save percentage in 11 outings. A less efficient offense awaits Khudobin and the Stars as they host the Blue Jackets on Thursday and Saturday.