Khudobin recorded a 34-save shutout in Friday's 7-0 win over the Predators.

That was worth the wait, wasn't it? The Stars' COVID-19 outbreak delayed their season opener by eight days, but Khudobin delivered a fantastic performance once the team was able to get onto the ice. Fantasy managers that invested in Khudobin have to be pleased with the early results. He's going to be the main man in the Dallas crease for the bulk of the first two months of the year while Ben Bishop (knee) recovers from surgery. Khudobin will look to stay hot Sunday in a rematch with the Predators.