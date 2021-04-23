Khudobin yielded three goals on nine shots in the first period of Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Khudobin was replaced by Jake Oettinger in goal at the start of the second period. The Stars scored enough to get Khudobin off the hook for the loss, but his GAA rose to 2.40 while his save percentage slipped to .909 after the poor outing. The 34-year-old netminder has put together a solid campaign, but he'll likely continue to share the goaltending duties with Oettinger as the Stars push for a playoff spot.