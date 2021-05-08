Khudobin stopped 25 shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Lightning.
The veteran netminder continues to shine. Khudobin has taken only one regulation loss in his last 12 starts, going 6-1-5 since late March, and on the season he sports a 2.49 GAA and a .907 save percentage.
