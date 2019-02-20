Stars' Anton Khudobin: Suffers third consecutive loss
Khudobin allowed four goals on 46 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.
The veteran played well at the start of the season, but he's definitely in a cold streak now. He has yielded 12 goals in the last three starts, stopping only 82 of 94 (.872 save percentage) during a three-game losing streak. While his season save percentage actually went up to .923 after this defeat, the skid has dropped his record to 10-13-3, and he now owns a 2.58 GAA in 28 starts this season.
More News
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws sixth straight start•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Yields three goals in loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: In line to face Carolina•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Surrenders five in loss•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Draws fourth start in a row•
-
Stars' Anton Khudobin: Declaws Panthers for second shutout•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...