Khudobin allowed four goals on 46 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

The veteran played well at the start of the season, but he's definitely in a cold streak now. He has yielded 12 goals in the last three starts, stopping only 82 of 94 (.872 save percentage) during a three-game losing streak. While his season save percentage actually went up to .923 after this defeat, the skid has dropped his record to 10-13-3, and he now owns a 2.58 GAA in 28 starts this season.