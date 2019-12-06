Stars' Corey Perry: Snaps cold run with helper
Perry registered an assist and three shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Jets.
Perry dished to Denis Gurianov for a goal in the second period. Perry had gone six games without a point, but the veteran winger now has 10 points through 23 contests this season. The matches his output from last season, which he achieved in 31 games after returning from knee surgery. The 34-year-old isn't the scoring threat he used to be, but he's not completely devoid of offense either.
