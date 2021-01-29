Gurianov collected a goal and two assists with three shots in Thursday's 7-3 win over Detroit.

Gurianov registered his first two points in the second period, assisting on Andrew Cogliano's goal that made it 2-0 and scoring one of his own seven minutes later to restore the two-goal lead at 3-1. He completed his night with an assist on Justin Dowling's empty-net goal in the third period. Gurianov has hit the scoresheet in each of his four games this season, tallying three goals and four assists.