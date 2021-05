Gurianov (upper body) posted an assist, three hits and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Panthers.

Gurianov set up Tyler Seguin for the game-tying goal at 4:06 of the third period. The 23-year-old Gurianov missed one game with the injury, and he saw 11:40 of ice time Monday. The Russian winger is up to 28 points, 120 shots on net and 57 hits through 51 appearances.