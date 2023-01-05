Gurianov (not injury related) took the ice for warmups but is expected to be a healthy scratch for Wednesday's game versus the Ducks, per the NHL media site.

Gurianov is still getting back up to speed after a nearly two-week absence from the Stars to attend to a personal matter. The 25-year-old's presence on the ice for warmups suggests he's good enough to play at this point. When he returns to the lineup is another matter -- the winger has just five points through 25 contests, so he may continue to sit for performance reasons while Fredrik Olofsson has found some success in a bottom-six role.