Gurianov scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Predators.

Gurianov struck 14:55 into the first period to open the scoring as the Stars enjoyed another successful outing with the man advantage. The team went 3-for-4 on the power play Sunday. Both of Gurianov's goals this year have come on the power play as well, and he's added 10 shots on net through two contests. The 23-year-old Russian is making an impression in his second full season and he could be useful in DFS play versus the Red Wings on Tuesday and Thursday.