Gurianov managed an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche in Game 6.

Gurianov's point streak is now at five games -- during that span, he has two goals and five assists. The Russian winger is up to eight tallies, six helpers, 46 hits and 34 shots on net through 15 contests. The 23-year-old wasn't anywhere near a point-per-game pace in the regular season with 29 points in 64 outings. Gurianov has become a key part of the Stars' offense and will be relied on to make an impact in Friday's Game 7.