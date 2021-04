Gurianov scored a power-play goal on five shots in Thursday's 7-3 loss to the Red Wings.

Gurianov tallied in the third period to keep the Stars close, but their rally never materialized. The 23-year-old has produced four goals and three helpers in his last five games, and his goal Thursday was the first of those points to come with the man advantage. He's at 10 tallies, 26 points, 110 shots on goal, 52 hits and a plus-1 rating through 46 outings.