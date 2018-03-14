Heatherington was called up from AHL Texas on Wednesday.

A notable prospect originally drafted by the Blue Jackets -- he was a second-rounder in 2013 -- Heatherington has been subjected to multiple call-ups this season. Currently, his playing time is directly linked to the health of Marc Methot, who has been dealing with an upper-body issue and is no lock to play in Wednesday's road game against the Maple Leafs.