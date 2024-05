Lindell posted an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-3 loss to the Avalanche in Game 5.

Lindell set up a Logan Stankoven tally in the third period. The helper was Lindell's second point of the postseason, both of which have come in the last four games. The veteran defenseman has added 17 shots on net, 17 hits, 30 blocks and an even plus-minus rating over 12 playoff contests while filling a top-four role.