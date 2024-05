Lindell scored an empty-net goal, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Lindell picked up his third point of the postseason, all of which have come in his last seven games. The 30-year-old defenseman has added 36 blocked shots, 22 hits, 21 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. Lindell's role remains mostly defensive, so he shouldn't be expected to generate significant offense.