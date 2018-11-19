Stars' Esa Lindell: Rare two-goal performance
Lindell scored two goals Sunday in a 6-2 win over the Islanders.
Lindell, on top of notching a pair of second-period goals, led all Stars skaters with 22:58 of ice time. The 24-year-old Finnish blueliner now has three markers and eight points this season. Lindell had gone eight games without a point entering Sunday's game.
