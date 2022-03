Lindell notched an assist, four blocked shots, two hits and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

In his last eight games, Lindell has picked up a goal and six assists. The 27-year-old blueliner continues to pick up the slack from the absence of Miro Heiskanen (illness). Lindell has 23 points, 115 shots on goal, 129 blocked shots, 95 hits and a plus-6 rating in 62 appearances in a top-four role.