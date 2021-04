Lindell scored a goal, dished an assist, went plus-3 and blocked three shots in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Saturday marked Lindell's first multi-point outing of the year. The Finnish blueliner is up to 14 points, 72 shots on net, 90 hits and 81 blocked shots in 43 games. He remains a steady source of physicality, but the 26-year-old won't hurt fantasy managers in deeper formats on offense.