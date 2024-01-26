Dadonov notched an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.

Dadonov was on the fourth line Thursday. He appears to have swapped places with Sam Steel, who has played on the third line in recent games. Dadonov's helper snapped his four-game point drought, but his current assignment doesn't bode well for consistent offense even with the Stars' scoring balance. The 34-year-old winger is at 21 points, 60 shots on net and a minus-8 rating through 46 appearances. He could also be scratched if he enters a lengthy drought.