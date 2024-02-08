Dadonov scored a pair of goals in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Dadonov put Dallas ahead 2-1 late in the first period, powering his way through the Leafs' defense before beating Ilya Samsonov with a wrister. Dadonov then tallied a second goal in the final frame on a penalty shot, tying the game 3-3. The 34-year-old winger had gone seven games without a goal prior to Wednesday's contest, picking up just one assist in that span. Overall, Dadonov is up to 12 goals and 23 points through 49 games while working in a bottom-six role with the Stars.