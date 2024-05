Oettinger will guard the road cage Saturday against Colorado in Game 3, Lia Assimakopoulos of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Oettinger has allowed seven goals on 57 shots in the first two games of the series, but he'll be back at it Saturday with Dallas looking to take the lead in the series. Oettinger is 5-4-0 in the postseason with a .914 save percentage and 2.24 GAA.