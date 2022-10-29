Oettinger (lower body) will be looked at by team doctors and it's expected that an update will come Monday, Mike Heika of the Stars' official site reports.

Coach Pete DeBoer was not able to provide any additional information on Oettinger's status following the Stars' loss to the Rangers on Saturday. The 23-year-old netminder left the contest in the second period after he made eight saves on 10 shots. Oettinger was able to return to the bench for the start of the third, but Scott Wedgewood stayed in goal for the rest of the game.