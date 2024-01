Oettinger's (lower body) timetable has been upgraded from "week-to-week" to "day-to-day," coach Peter DeBoer told Saad Yousuf of The Athletic on Wednesday.

Oettinger participated in Wednesday's optional skate. The 25-year-old goaltender hasn't played since Dec. 15, but it sounds like it won't be long before he makes his return. When Oettinger is available, Scott Wedgewood will slide back into the No. 2 role while Matt Murray will return to AHL Texas.