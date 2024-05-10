Oettinger allowed three goals on 31 shots in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Oettinger blew a lead in Game 1, and the Avalanche nearly pulled off another comeback Thursday, but the 25-year-old held his ground this time. The Avalanche have already proven challenging -- Oettinger has given up seven goals over his last two games after giving up a total of 10 tallies over the final six contests of the first round. The series is even at one game apiece, with Game 3 scheduled for Saturday in Denver.