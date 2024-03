Oettinger will get the starting nod at home against the Penguins on Friday, Stars radio analyst Bruce LeVine reports.

Oettinger has played in eight of the Stars' last 10 outings, posting a 5-3-0 record with a 3.49 GAA and .862 save percentage. With just four more victories, the 25-year-old netminder will reach the 30-win threshold for the third consecutive campaign despite sporting a career-worst GAA (3.02).