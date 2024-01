Oettinger (lower body) isn't expected to return for Wednesday's home contest against Minnesota, per Stars' radio analyst Bruce LeVine.

Oettinger, who hasn't been in the lineup since Dec. 15, wants to participate in a full practice before returning, which hasn't happened yet. Dallas recalled Matt Murray from AHL Texas on Wednesday in anticipation of Oettinger not being an option. The injured goaltender's next opportunity to play is Friday's home game versus Nashville.