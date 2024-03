Oettinger made 20 saves in Friday's 4-2 win over the Penguins.

Two goals by Jamie Benn only 77 seconds apart in the second period broke open a 1-1 tie, and Oettinger cruised from there. The 25-year-old netminder had a bumpy few weeks beginning in mid-February, but he may be coming out of the slump. Through seven starts in March he's gone 5-2-0 despite a 3.41 GAA and .860 save percentage, but Oettinger's given up only four goals on 47 shots in his last two outings.