Oettinger will defend the road goal in Thursday's game versus the Panthers, Bruce LeVine of Dallas Stars Radio reports.

Oettinger will be back in the blue paint for the first time in nearly two weeks. The 22-year-old has flashed potential and his first-round draft pedigree this season, posting a 2-0-3 record and a .910 save percentage. The Panthers have been a fierce opponent this year, as they're 12-4-2 with 3.22 goals per game.