Oettinger stopped 27 of 28 shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Oettinger has won his last four starts, allowing a total of seven goals in that span. His win Thursday clinched a playoff spot for the Stars, making them the first team in the Western Conference to do so. On the year, the 25-year-old is at 29-13-4 with a 2.93 GAA and an .899 save percentage through 47 appearances. The Stars' road trip ends Saturday in Seattle.