Benn recorded an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 3.

Benn helped out on Tyler Seguin's empty-net goal in the third period. Benn is already at four points through three games in the second round, surpassing the three points he had against Vegas in the first-round series that went the distance. The 34-year-old forward has added 16 shots on net, 31 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 10 playoff outings while filling a middle-six role.