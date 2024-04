Benn notched a power-play assist in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Benn has erupted with 25 points over 19 games since the start of March, though his helper Saturday was his first point in three contests. That got him to the 60-point mark for the second year in a row and the eighth time in his career. The veteran forward has 21 goals, 39 helpers, 160 shots on net, 109 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-8 rating over 81 appearances.