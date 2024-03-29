Benn scored a goal on four shots, added an assist, logged three hits and blocked two shots in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Both of Benn's points came on the power play, with his goal being the game-winner with 3:08 left in the third period. He also crossed the 900-point mark in his career just over a week after his 1,100th appearance. The 34-year-old has been electric with seven goals and five assists during his eight-game point streak. For the season, he's up to 18 tallies, 54 points (21 on the power play), 143 shots on net, 99 hits, 46 blocked shots and a plus-3 rating over 74 appearances.