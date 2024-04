Benn scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Benn's tally brought the Stars within a goal, but they couldn't tie the game. The 34-year-old has surged to achieve his 11th 20-goal campaign, scoring nine times with three assists over his last nine contests. For the year, he's at 56 points, 152 shots on goal, 103 hits, 41 PIM and a plus-6 rating while playing on the third line in a balanced offense.