Benn scored a goal on three shots and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Oilers.

Benn saw an eight-game point streak snapped Saturday versus the Kraken, but he's been hard to keep quiet lately. He has eight goals over his last 10 contests, giving him 19 tallies on the season. The 34-year-old has added 36 helpers, 21 power-play points, 147 shots on net, 100 hits and a plus-6 rating through 76 appearances.