Benn scored a goal on five shots, added two assists, went plus-3 and logged two hits in Sunday's 7-4 win over the Avalanche.

Benn gave the Stars a 2-1 lead late in the first period, and he set up their last two goals over the final five minutes of the contest. Since the start of March, Benn has 12 goals and 12 assists over 16 appearances. The 34-year-old started the year slow, but his late surge has him up to 21 goals, 59 points, 157 shots on net, 105 hits and a plus-9 rating through 78 outings overall.