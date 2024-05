Benn logged a power-play assist and two hits in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Avalanche in Game 2.

Benn has three points over the first two games of the second round, matching his total from the entire seven-game first-round series versus Vegas. The 34-year-old is contributing solid depth offense and aggressive physical play this postseason. He's at six points, 15 shots on net, 30 hits and a minus-1 rating over nine playoff appearances.