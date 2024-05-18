Benn scored a goal on five shots and added three hits in Friday's 2-1 double-overtime win over the Avalanche in Game 6.

Benn had been held off the scoresheet in the last two games. He snapped the brief slump with a third-period tally Friday, tying the game at 1-1. The captain has three goals, five assists, 27 shots on net, 39 hits and a plus-1 rating over 13 playoff appearances while filling a middle-six role. Benn hasn't gone more than two contests without a point since a four-game stretch from Feb. 10-17.