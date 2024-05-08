Benn notched a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 4-3 Game 1 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Benn set up Wyatt Johnston's goal midway through the first period before extending Dallas' lead to 3-0 later in the frame, deflecting a Jason Robertson shot past Alexandar Georgiev on the power play. It's the first multi-point game for Benn so far in the postseason -- he's up to two goals and five points through eight playoff contests. The veteran center posted 21 goals and 60 points in 82 regular-season games.