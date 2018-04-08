Stars' Jamie Benn: Completes hat trick in first period
Benn scored three unanswered goals in the first period Saturday in a 4-2 win against the Kings.
That gives Benn two hat tricks and eight points in his final three games of the season, for a total of 36 goals and 79 points. It is a 10-goal improvement from a disappointing season last year in which he scored only 26 and finished with a minus-9 rating. But perhaps the most impressive stat about Benn this season? This is the third time in four seasons he's played all 82 games, a testament to his durability despite the heavy game he likes to play. Even though the Stars had another disappointing season, Benn was among the team's best players.
