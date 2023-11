Benn posted a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 6-3 loss to the Avalanche.

Benn has gotten back on track with three helpers, including two on the power play, over his last three games. The 34-year-old had previously endured a four-game dry spell. For the season, he's produced 12 points (three on the power play), 25 shots on net, 12 blocked shots, 11 hits, 11 PIM and a plus-2 rating over 16 outings.