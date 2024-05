Benn posted an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Oilers in Game 1.

Benn capitalized on a turnover to set up Tyler Seguin's first goal of the game at 6:11 of the second period. While Benn wasn't much of a factor in the first round, he put up five points over six contests in the second round. The 34-year-old has nine points, 31 shots on net, 39 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 14 playoff outings while filling a middle-six role.