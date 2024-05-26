Benn scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist, doled out five hits, blocked three shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

It was a full stat line for Benn, who opened the scoring by taking a 2-on-1 himself 3:39 into the game. He also set up Esa Lindell's empty-netter in the third period. Benn has earned three goals and five assists over eight games since the start of the second round. He's at 11 points, 33 shots on net, 44 hits and a plus-2 rating over 15 playoff appearances.