Benn was suspended for two games by the NHL on Wednesday for cross-checking Mark Stone during Tuesday's 4-0 loss to Vegas in Game 3.

Benn's actions also led to him receiving a major penalty and a game misconduct early in the first period of the contest. This suspension will keep him out of the Stars' lineup for Game 4 on Thursday. Dallas is already down 3-0 in the series, and if Vegas is able to complete the sweep, then Benn will be ineligible to play in his team's 2023-24 regular-season opener. If Dallas wins Thursday's contest, then Benn will serve the second half of his suspension during Game 5 on Saturday. The 33-year-old forward has three goals and 11 points in 16 playoff outings this year.