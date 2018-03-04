Stars' Jamie Benn: Nets winner to stretch streak to five games
Benn scored the game-winning goal Saturday in a 3-2 victory over the Blues. He also added an assist.
Benn is riding a four-game, five-point scoring streak that includes one goal and four helpers. He also has nine points in his last 10 games. Benn is on a pace that will deliver more points than his slow 2016-17 (69), but he'll finish nowhere near his two 80-plus point seasons in 2014-15 and 2015-16. He turns 29 this summer, so his scoring will start to decline. Still, a mid-70 finish for Benn will be music to fantasy owner's ears.
