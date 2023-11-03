Benn posted a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Oilers.

Benn is playing well with a goal and four helpers over his last three games. The 34-year-old forward helped out on the first of Roope Hintz's two goals in the game. Benn is up to three tallies, six assists, 18 shots on net, seven hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-3 rating through nine contests. The Stars' offense remains deep, allowing Benn to be a positive contributor in a middle-six role. His helper Thursday was his first power-play point of the campaign.