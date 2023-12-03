Benn scored a goal, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 8-1 win over the Lightning.

Benn tallied the Stars' third goal and later helped out on Jason Robertson's second marker of the game. After racking up nine points over 14 contests in November, Benn is off to a solid start in December. The 34-year-old winger has returned solid value with five goals, 12 helpers, 35 shots on net, 19 hits, 18 blocked shots, 17 PIM and a plus-4 rating through 22 contests. His well-rounded play and ice time in all situations helps to offset his third-line even-strength role.