Benn notched two assists, two blocked shots and two PIM in Friday's 7-4 loss to the Flames.

Benn has a goal and five helpers over his last six contests. He set up both of Wyatt Johnston's tallies in Friday's loss. For the season, Benn is up to 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) with 33 shots on net, 17 hits, 15 blocked shots, 13 PIM and a plus-3 rating through 19 appearances.